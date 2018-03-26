Odisha encounter: Four Maoists killed by security forces at Koraput

Four Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces at Dokra Ghat within Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district on Sunday evening.

Though the identity of the slain rebels is yet to be ascertained, police sources said the trio belonged to Koraput division of Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoists).

As per reports, a joint team of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched combing operation in the Dokari ghati area after getting a tip-off on Maoists presence.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also seized from the spot.

Read more about:

odisha, encounter, naxals, security forces, koraput, maoist

Story first published: Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
