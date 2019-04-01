  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rejects Modi's claim, says BJD will perform 'very well'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that BJP will repeat Tripura-like result in Odisha, ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the regional party will perform "very well" in the coming simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

    "We(BJD) will do very well in the elections. I have said it before, you will see," Patnaik said replying to a question on the prime minister's statement on Sunday that Odisha will have poll results like Tripura.

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rejects Modis claim, says BJD will perform very well
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

    Earlier on Sunday, Modi had said that Odisha will be the second Tripura, where BJP had won a comfortable majority in the last assembly elections and formed the government dismantling the 25 years of Left Front rule.

    'Even after 19 years of rule, sad that CM Naveen Patnaik can't speak in Odia': Amit Shah

    Modi said this while addressing Main Bhi Chowkidar programme via video conferencing from Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

    Modi is scheduled to hold two election rallies in the state in the week on April 2 in Kalahandi and April 6 in Sundergarh.

    Patnaik had on the other hand claimed at his party's campaign at Nayagarh on March 24 that BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

    BJP has set the target of winning at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha in the coming elections.

    In 2014, BJP had won only ten of the state's 147 assembly seats and one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi naveen patnaik odisha lok sabha elections 2019 bjd

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue