Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi today

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets PM Modi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 11: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.PTI Photo

    He met the PM days after being sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting here.

    Naveen Patnaik resigns from Bijepur constituency, retains Hinjili

    The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded elections, has been in power in the state since 2000 and Patnaik elected as CM in all the terms.

    As per report, Patnaik sought an assistance package of Rs 5,000 crore from the central government for the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani.

    The assistance package sought by Patnaik is meant for carrying out rehabilitation and restoration work after Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc in Odisha in late April.

    Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc in the state more in two major provinces Puri and the state capital Bhubaneswar in late April this year. More than 60 people were killed in the worst cyclone to have hit Odisha since Phailin in 2013.

    The damage to property is estimated to be in crores with infrastructure damage alone pegged to be worth Rs 525 crore. Odisha faced such havoc cyclone after two decades of the severe super cyclone in 1999.

