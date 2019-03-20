  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 20: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday filed his nomination for Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district.

    This is the fifth consecutive time that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president is seeking election from Hinjili.

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik files nomination from Hinjili
    Biju Janata Dal President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik files his nomination papers for Hinjili assembly constituency ahead of the elections, at Chatrapur in Berhampur.PTI Photo

    Patnaik, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur. The chief minister said he will submit his nomination papers for Bijepur very shortly.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJD releases first list of candidates for Odisha

    Patnaik is the first BJD candidate to file nomination for the assembly elections to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases next month.

    Patnaik, announcing the Biju Janata Dal's first list of 54 legislature and nine parliament candidates on Monday, said he would be contesting from the usual Hinjili in Ganjam and Bijepur in western Odisha.

    Western Odisha where the Bharatiya Janata Party gets it's best result from might see a tough contest this time. The scheduling of the simultaneous polls, over four phases instead of two, the BJD believes is unjustified and advantagous to the BJP which may have otherwise had its resources spread thin in in it's countrywide campaigning.

    More NAVEEN PATNAIK News

    Read more about:

    naveen patnaik odisha nomination

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue