    Odisha CM follows Wuhan-like lock down strategy in the state

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 21: Amid the outbreak of noble coronavirus in the country, taking extreme measure for containing the community spread of the pandemic disease, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday has decided to lock down nearly half of the state, including capital Bhubaneswar, for a week beginning 7am on Sunday.

    Reportedly, two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha so far and earlier the state government had prohibited the gathering of more than seven people in public.

    Five districts of the state- Khurdha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapada and Angul and eight towns- Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur road, Jajpur town and Bhadrak will be placed in a Wuhan-like lockdown.

    According to the report, people have been directed to come out only for essential needs like groceries, food and water, medicines and hospitals.

    Meanwhile, airports, railways, bus stands and essential services have been exempted.

    The first districts and towns to be locked down are those from where more than 70% of the 3,200 foriegn returnees come. Patnaik drew upon the strategy that China adopted in Wuhan.

    Under Rule 2 of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, for prevention and containment of coronavirus disease, 2019 (COVID-19), the state government notified the lockdown and stipulated several restrictions.

    No public transport services, including operation of taxis and auto-rickshaws will be permitted.

