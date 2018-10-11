India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam 2018: Admit card date

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Odisha Civil Services 2018 Prelims exam will be held on October 28.

    Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam 2018: Admit card date
    Representational Image

    This year 218 vacancies have been notified for Odisha Civil Services exam. Graduates in the age group of 21-32 years are eligible for the post.

    The civil service prelims will comprise of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score minimum 33% to be eligible for the main exam.

    Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. As is the norm followed in government exams, the admit cards can be expected 7-10 days before the exam. The admit card will carry the exam details like date, city, centre and shift timing.

    OPSC will conduct the exams at five zonal centres: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

    The state level Civil Services exam will be held to recruit candidates to bureaucratic posts under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.

    Read more about:

    odisha admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 7:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue