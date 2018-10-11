Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam 2018: Admit card date

New Delhi, Oct 11: The Odisha Civil Services 2018 Prelims exam will be held on October 28.

This year 218 vacancies have been notified for Odisha Civil Services exam. Graduates in the age group of 21-32 years are eligible for the post.

The civil service prelims will comprise of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score minimum 33% to be eligible for the main exam.

Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. As is the norm followed in government exams, the admit cards can be expected 7-10 days before the exam. The admit card will carry the exam details like date, city, centre and shift timing.

OPSC will conduct the exams at five zonal centres: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The state level Civil Services exam will be held to recruit candidates to bureaucratic posts under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.