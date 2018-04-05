Odisha: BJD wins elections in two Notified Area Councils

Bhubaneswar, April 5: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) swept the elections to two Notified Area Councils (NACs), the results of which were announced on Thursday. In Attabira NAC of Bargarh district, the BJD won all 12 wards, while in Hindol NAC of Dhenkanal district, the ruling party secured 13 out of 16 wards.

The BJP and the Independents managed to win one and two seats respectively at Hindol NAC.

A total of 13,205 voters sealed the fate of 38 candidates for the 12 wards of Attabira. In Hindol, the polling was held in 16 booths for as many wards.

A total of 9407 voters had exercised their franchise to seal the fate of 55 candidates. The counting of votes had started this morning while polling for the two NACs was held on April 3.

PTI

