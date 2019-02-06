  • search
    Odisha: BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

    Bhubaneswar, Feb 06: BJD MP from Aska Lok Sabha constituency Ladu Kishore Swain passed away at a private hospital in Odisha capital late last night. He was 71. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar y'day late night due to kidney ailments.

    Born on July 8, 1947 at Pathara in Ganjam district, Swain also served as member of several committees- Standing Committee on Rural Development, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and Consultative Committee of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

    He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. He was also elected as an MLA from the Kabisuryanagar assembly constituency in 2004 as a BJD candidate.

    Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
