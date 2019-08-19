  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha BJD MLA's house set ablaze by miscreants

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 19: The official residence of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA in Talcher, Odisha, Braja Kishore Pradhan's vehicles set on fire by a group of unidentified miscreants on Sunday night. Two cars & one motorcycle gutted in the incident. The MLA wasn't present at the residence during the time of the incident.

    Odisha BJD MLAs house set ablaze by miscreants
    Odisha BJD MLA's house set ablaze by miscreants

    Reportedly, some unidentified miscreants allegedly set the MLA's house ablaze and fled the spot. On being informed, police along with fire service department officials reached the spot and doused the flames.

    No casualties reported, the loss of property includes two four-wheelers, two motorcycles, and a bicycle were gutted in the incident.

    NIT Rourkela Asst Professor & his wife's body found under mysterious circumstances

    While police have launched a probe into the incident, the locals residing nearby the MLA's house demanded strong action and immediate arrest of the culprits.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha bjd mla fire

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue