Odisha becomes first state to extend lockdown until April 30

Bhubaneswar, Apr 09: Odisha has extended the lockdown until April 30. Odisha is the first state to extend the 21-day lockdown that was to end on April 14 to April 30.

Several other states are yet to take a call on the extension of the lockdown. The decision was taken following a Cabinet meeting. Following the meeting, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik addressed the people of the state.

He said that during the ongoing lockdown period amidst the coronavirus crisis, the discipline and sacrifice of the people has provided us with the strength to fight the virus. We have decided to extend the lockdown until April 30, Patnaik also said.

Further, it was also decided to close all schools and other educational institutions until June 17. Further, the Cabinet suggested that the Centre must close all rail and air services until April 30 in view of the pandemic.