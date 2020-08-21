Odisha: Baitarani river touches danger mark; Flood alert issued in Bhadrak

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21: Incessant rains in the last 24 hours have raised the water level of many rivers in the State triggering flood threat in a few districts.

In Bhadrak, the rise in water level of Baitarani River from Akhuapada village due to heavy downpour in its catchment areas has emerged as a cause of concern for the administration.

Meanwhile, the district administration had issued a flood alert alert following the rise in water level of the river. The river was flowing at 17.83 metres on Friday that is the red mark of the river.

Heavy rains triggered by a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha on Thursday throwing life out of gear by snapping road link, damaging mud houses and claiming at least two lives in different parts of the state, officials said.

Special relief commissioner(SRC) P K Jena said the state recorded average rainfall of 59 mm since Wednesday and two persons were swept away by strong current while crossing Jambhira river at Golmuhan Ghat in Mayurbhanj district.

#WATCH Odisha: Baitarani River touches danger mark, following heavy rainfall in the region. Visuals from Akhuapada village in Bhadrak district. Officials of the Water Resources Department are vising the area to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/LnXhGQ6SWA — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Nabarangpur district reported the heaviest rainfall of 130.6 mm, while Malkangiri district in southern Odisha saw road communication snapped and low lying areas inundated due to the incessant rains, the officials said.

The heavy rains caused the water levels of several rivers to rise in Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts, the officials said adding the state government has already asked the district administrations to be ready to deal with waterlogging and localised flooding.

In view of heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, state chief secretary A K Tripathy held a video conference with senior officials, including collectors to review the situation arising out of heavy downpours.

Jena said after the review meeting that five districts received more than 100 mm rainfall, while ten others reported more than 50 mm.

The two who were washed away on Wednesday evening have been identified after their bodies were fished out of the river on Thursday by fire service personnel, officer in-charge of Moroda police station, Madhusudan Dutta said.

Jena said low-lying areas and roads in different parts of the state were submerged due to the torrential rains. Reports of damage to mud and thatched houses, standing crops were received from some areas.

Assessment of the loss due to the rain is on, he said.

Cuttack recorded 117.2 mm rainfall, Jajpur 111.8 mm, Koraput 100.8 mm and Kendrapada 100.2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 AM on Thursday, Jena said.

Salepur block in Cuttack district recorded the highest rainfall of 300 mm followed by Nischintakoili at 297.5 mm and Nabarangpur which saw 243 mm rainfall, he said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi who took stock of the situation, said the situation is under control and there is no fear of flood though the water level of several rivers in the state is rising.

Jena said the water level of Hati river in Kalahandi district is rising and the local tehsildar and block development officer are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Road communication between Dharmagarh and Junagarh in Kalahandi has snapped as water was flowing over the highway, he said. The water level of Indravati and Vaskel rivers in Nabarangpur district has risen, but there is no flood situation at present, the SRC said.

The water level of Baitarani river is at 17.56 metres as against the danger mark of 17.83 metres at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district, an official said adding several low-lying areas in the district have been submerged due to heavy rainfall.

In Puri district, the road link between Tinikuda and Balikera was disrupted as a temporary bridge over Bhargabi river was swept away by floodwaters.

The water level of Jalaka river at Mathani in Balasore district is flowing at 6.6 metres, above the danger mark of 5.5 metres, but the situation is under control, he said.

In Kandhamal district, road communication between Phulbani and Dakapala was disrupted due to overflowing of Salunki river and some houses were damaged at Nuasahi in Baliguda block, Jena said.

Water-logging was also reported from several low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Boudh districts, the SRC said. The Meteorological Centre here has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh and Keonjhar till Friday.

The Met centre has also forecast the formation of another low pressure area over Bay of Bengal around August 23.

Marndi said all district collectors, ODRAF and fire services have been put on alert in view of the forecast of a fresh low pressure area.

The district collectors have been asked to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage caused by the rainfall and submit detailed reports, he said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till Friday as squally weather with surface wind up to 55 kmph speed may prevail during the period.