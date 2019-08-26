Odisha assembly elections 2019: Winners won by margin of 46 per cent votes polled

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: The winners of the Odisha Assembly Elections, 2019 won by an average of 46 per cent of total votes polled.

45 winners won with 50 per cent and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

101 winners won with less than 50 per cent of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Out of 112 winners of BJD, 68 won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituencies. 8 out of 9 winners from INC and 100 per cent winners each from BJP, CPI(M) and Independent have won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled in their constituency. 15 out of 67 winners analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

33 out of 95 crorepati winners analysed have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

Margin of Victory

4 winners have won with margin of victory of less than 1000 votes.

2 winners have won with more than 40% of margin of victory.

26 out of 67 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 26 winners, 2 winners have won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Among these, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (BJD) from Khandapada constituency won with 60.5 per cent margin of victory.

There are 38 winners with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 38 winners, 6 have won with more than 25 % margin of victory.

37 out of 95 crorepati winners have won against a non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 37 winners, 3 winners have won with more than 20 per cent margin of victory.

Among these, Latika Pradhan (BJD) from Kabisuryanagar constituency won with 33.38 per cent margin of victory.

There are 22 non-crorepati winners who have won against crorepati runners up. 2 of them have won with more than 25% of vote share.

Performance of Women Winners

Among the 146 winners,13 are women.

Among the women winners, Latika Pradhan (BJD) from Kabisuryanagar Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 62.87 per cent in her constituency and 33.38% of margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an options of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 2,34,17,695 votes polled in Odisha Assembly Election, 2019, 2,44,974 were polled for NOTA.