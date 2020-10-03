YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha Assembly adjourns as ruckus begins over Hathras gang-rape case

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 03: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned several times on Saturday as members of the opposition Congress created ruckus in the well of the House over the alleged gang rape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras that has triggered a nationwide outrage.

    Hathras
    Representational Image

    The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra as the House assembled for the day at 10.30 am. The Congress MLAs shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, protesting against the incident.

    'We need justice, not money,' says Hathras gang-rape victim's kin

    They also condemned the BJP-led government in UP for the "misbehaviour" towards Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Unable to run the House, Speaker SN Patro adjourned the proceeding thrice, first for 10 minutes at 10.58 am, then for 15 minutes and finally from around 11.30 am till 3 pm.

    The speaker invited CLP leader Mishra, Leader of Opposition PK Naik, Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha and Jajpur MLA PP Das for an all-party meeting in his chamber. During the protest, Congress members led by Taraprasad Bahinipati and Suresh Routray rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans.

    Hathras gangrape case: Not our girl's body says the mother; Demands narco on DM

      Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News

      As Bahinipati attempted to climb the speaker's podium, the House was adjourned till 3 pm. Mishra termed the 'high-handedness' of the UP Police as unfortunate. Opposition leader Naik of the BJP said that there is no point in disrupting the proceedings of the Odisha Assembly over an incident in Uttar Pradesh.

      The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

      She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

      More ODISHA News

      Read more about:

      odisha parliament uttar pradesh

      Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 3, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X