    Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya jobs 2019: Apply for 878 Principal, Teaching posts

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 21: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has invited applications for the recruitment of 878 PGT, TGT, PET Posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 14.03.2019 and before 15.04.2019.

    The candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria for different posts and they may go for online application after being satisfied that he/she is eligible for the posts as per stipulated eligibility criteria.

    Candidates are required to apply online through website www.oavs.in at the link available on this site. No other means / mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

    Post Name: Principal, Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), PET, Computer Teacher
    No. of Vacancies : 878
    Job Location : Odisha

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Under Graduate, Post Graduate, B.E / B.Tech, B.Ed or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit
    Principal:

    • Minimum Age: 32 years
    • Maximum Age: 50 years

    Other Posts:

    • Minimum Age: 21 years
    • Maximum Age: 32 years

    Salary Details:

    • Principal: Rs. 67,700/-
    • Post Graduate Teachers (PGT): Rs. 47,600/-
    • Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT): Rs. 44,900/-
    • PET: Rs. 35, 400/-
    • Computer Teacher: Rs. 13,900/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test and Interview.

    Application fee:

    • Candidates applying for Principal Post : Rs. 1500/-
    • For Other Posts : Rs. 1000/-

    Important Dates

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application : 14.03.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application : 15.04.2019

    Click here for notification: 

    Click here to Apply:

