Odisha: 82,248 put in self quarantine

Bhubaneswar, Mar 26: The Odisha government has asked 82,248 people to remain in self-quarantine as they have recently returned either from abroad or from other states in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients remained two in Odisha.

The state governments chief COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said 78,233 people returned from other states within India, while 4,015 others have reached Odisha from foreign countries recently.

We cannot say for certain that none of the 78,233 people who returned to Odisha from other states have no virus.

Therefore, they need to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine," Bagchi said.

The 4,015 foreign returnees will also be kept under self-quarantine, he said.

Bagchi said as on 12 noon Wednesday, 133 samples were sent for COVID-19 examination and reports of 129 samples have been obtained. Reports of other 4 samples are pending. No new positive case has been found.

"Therefore, the number of positive case stands at 2," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced four months' advance salary for doctors, nurses and other medical staff who have been engaged 24x7 in the anti-COVID-19 operation.

About 48,000 employees will be benefited from the governments decision.

In another measure, the state government released Covid-19 assistance of Rs 44.5 crore to 30 districts.

The state government has also announced incentives for suppliers of medicines to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.

The suppliers delivering the consignment 7-days in advance, will get 50 per cent bonus payment, 25 per cent bonus payment for supplying 15-days in advance and 10 per cent if supplied within 30-days.