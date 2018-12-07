Home News India Odisha: 7-day ‘Magic of Mangalajodi’ Photo Exhibition inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a 7-day 'Magic of Mangalajodi' Photo Exhibition on 160 types of migratory birds of Chilika Lake.

The idea behind the display is to not only take the beauty of the habitat to a larger audience, but to also disperse the conservation story to the world, and solicit contributions from all stakeholders towards ongoing conservation efforts at Mangalajodi.

Students from schools, colleges, as well as children from orphanages in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been invited to view and participate in the exhibition.

Wildlife photographer from Odisha, Khemka is leveraging photography as a potent medium to not only showcase natural beauty but also to encourage engagement, collaborations, documentation, and discourse, highlighting the biodiversity of ecosystems and advocating the cause of conservation through photographic documentation.