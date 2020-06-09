Odisha: 49 NDRF personnel who worked during Cyclone Amphan test positive for coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: At least 49 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who worked during the devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, said officials.

The NDRF jawans had recently completed relief and restoration work for Cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc last month. As many as 177 personnel have submitted swab tests for the deadly virus in West Bengal and Odisha after they returned to their respective stations.

They said more than 170 personnel have been tested till now after they returned to their base in Cuttack, Odisha, from the cyclone-affected West Bengal.

The personnel were tested on the basis of contact tracing after one of them deployed in West Bengal was found infected a few days ago.

At least 49 personnel who were deployed for Cyclone Amphan have tested positive for coronavirus till now, a senior officer of the federal contingency force said.

Almost all of them are asymptomatic. More tests are being done, he added. Those found positive have been admitted to hospital isolation facilities.

The force which has 12 battalions spread across the country for quick response has more than two dozen active coronavirus cases in other parts of the country.