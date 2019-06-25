Odisha: 3 Railways staffers die, 4 hurt after Howrah-Jagdalpur Express collides

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, June 25: Three railway employees have lost their lives after engine, front guard cum luggage van and one general second class coach of Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express derailed between Singapur Road and Keutguda on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred near the remote Gadabaguda village between Singapur and Keutaguda stations around 4:30 am, a few minutes after the train left Rayagada station.

The engine that caught fire has been detached from the train.

The three Railways employees killed in the mishap were identified as tower car technician Suresh, electrical section engineer Sagar and electrical technician Gauri Naidu. They had suffered severe burn injuries.