    Odisha: 2 policemen killed, 17 injured as truck rams into police van

    By
    |

    Jharsuguda, Mar 1: Two policemen were killed and 17 others injured when an overspeeding truck rammed into a police van near Belpahar on NH-49 of Jharsuguda district on Friday.

    The 17 police personnel, injured in the accident, have been admitted to a hospital. The police van, carrying 33 policemen, was en-route to Banharpali in Jharsuguda district for deployment ahead of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visit today.

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each and a government job to next of kin of deceased policemen. In case of serious injuries which might lead to disability in future,ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the policemen.

    The injured have been admitted at TRL hospital in Belpahar and central hospital at Mandalia. Those with critical injuries have been shifted to VIMSAR in Burla.

    Police investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
