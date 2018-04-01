Odisha: 17-day-old baby found dead after stolen by monkey, leaves family devastated

A 17-day-old baby boy which was snatched by a monkey on Saturday was found dead in a well near his home in Odisha's Talabasta village on Sunday.

The incident happened when the baby boy of Ramakrushna Nayak was sleeping inside a mosquito net on the courtyard of his home on Saturday morning and the monkey crept up and fled with the newborn.

His mother, who woke seeing the monkey flee with the baby, could not do anything.

Following the incident, a massive search involving Forest department and fire services personnel was launched which yielded no result on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, the baby's body was found in the well near the Nayak's home.

The infant's father had resorted to Adhia Puja (prostration) before the village deity praying for safe return of his son.

OneIndia News

