  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odd-Even violations: 192 challans issued on day one

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: A total of 192 challans were issued for violations of the odd-even rule on the first day of its implementation on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

    He also thanked the people of Delhi for complying with the rule, saying the scheme was successful on day one.

    Traffic policemen impose penalty on a traffic offender for riding a vehicle with a number plate ending with an odd digit during the Odd-Even scheme, in New Delhi
    Traffic policemen impose penalty on a traffic offender for riding a vehicle with a number plate ending with an odd digit during the Odd-Even scheme, in New Delhi

    The Delhi Traffic police issued 170 challans while the teams of the transport and the revenue department issued 15 and seven challans respectively, he said.

    Violation of the odd-even rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000.

    Delhi: As Odd-even rule kicks in, traffic Police fines driver for breaking rules

      Odd-even begins in Delhi today

      The scheme will be in force from 8 AM to 8 PM till November 15.

      Sisodia said the air quality in Delhi improved on Monday as compared to the previous day, due to various reasons including the odd-even scheme.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      new delhi odd even

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue