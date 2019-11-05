Odd-Even today: 'ODD' number vehicles allowed today; 233 challans issued on first day

New Delhi, Nov 05: Today is the day for ODD registration number vehicles under Odd-Even in Delhi. On the first day of Odd-Even scheme in Delhi, 233 challans were issued today for violation.

The 12-day odd-even rules came into force on Monday, and the chief minister said he was getting reports that people were following it nearly 100 per cent. Last week, a public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR following an alarming level of pollution which the AAP government said was because of stubble-burning in neighbouring states.

Responding to media queries on "poor presence" of traffic police, Kejriwal said they should back the odd-even scheme. He said if the need arises, he will talk to the lieutenant governor.

Odd-even begins in Delhi today

Later in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a press conference lauded Delhi traffic police for strictly implementing the rule by issuing challans.

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme will begin from 8 am in Delhi from today. Today non-transport four-wheeler vehicles ending with Odd digit registration will be prohibited. This is the third time that the 'Odd-Even' scheme is being implemented in Delhi by Kejriwal-led AAP government.

The scheme will remain in force till November 15. Compared to the previous two times, this time fine has been doubled from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4000, while personal CNG vehicles will not be exempt.