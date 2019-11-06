Odd-Even today: 'EVEN' number plate vehicles allowed today; 562 fined on second day

New Delhi, Nov 06: 'EVEN' day today in Delhi which means that the vehicles with Even registration number would be allowed on the roads of the national capital.

Today (November 06) is the third day of the12-day Odd-Even rules that came into force on Monday.

Today, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles ending with Odd digit registration number are prohibited.

On Tuesday which was the second day of Odd-Even, 562 challans were issued to the violators. Traffic Police fined 213 violators, while the Transport Department and the Revenue Department fined 157 and 192 violators, respectively.

On Monday, the first day of the odd-even implementation, 271 challans were issued.

The number of violators of Odd-Even increased on the second day as compared to the first day.

Delhi government said that many people were only warned on the first day to follow odd-even rule and were not challaned.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the day two of odd-even rule was "very successful".

The odd-even scheme will face a test today as the schools, which were closed till November 5 in the wake of severe pollution, will reopen after two days.

Those violating the Odd-Even rule, which would remain in force till November 15, would be fined Rs 4,000.

Odd-Even scheme rules:

Dates of the prohibition on vehicles with Odd last digit in the registration number: November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14

Dates of the prohibition on vehicles with Even last digit in the registration number: November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15

Vehicles carrying school children and two-wheelers will be exempted during the odd-even.

Commercial vehicles are exempt from Odd-Even-scheme.

The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Electric vehicles are exempted from schemes.

Vehicles carrying school children are exempted.

Cars driven by women alone will not be fined.

Cars driven by women with all women co-passengers will not be fined.

There will be no exemption for the vehicles of Delhi government ministers and the chief minister.

Cab aggregators Uber and Old will deactivate surge pricing.

Privately owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted this time.