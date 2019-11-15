Odd-Even to end today: No decision yet on extending scheme as AQI hovers around 500-mark

Kejriwal had said odd-even could be extended

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended, if required. Till Thursday, a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

475 challans issued:

According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday. The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000. A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

About Odd-even scheme

Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city.

Religiously following odd-even rule: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule. The Delhi government blaming crop stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the reason behind poor air quality in the national capital, has claimed that the odd-even scheme is one of the steps responsible for respite from the crisis.