    Odd-Even to end today: No decision yet on extending scheme as AQI hovers around 500-mark

    New Delhi, Nov 15: No decision was taken on Thursday on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme, which entered its final day on Friday. The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 and is scheduled to end on November 15, if not extended by the Delhi government.

    "A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court," a Delhi government functionary said.

    Kejriwal had said odd-even could be extended

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended, if required. Till Thursday, a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

    475 challans issued:

    According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday. The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000. A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

    About Odd-even scheme

    Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city.

    Religiously following odd-even rule: Manish Sisodia

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule. The Delhi government blaming crop stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the reason behind poor air quality in the national capital, has claimed that the odd-even scheme is one of the steps responsible for respite from the crisis.

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 9:25 [IST]
