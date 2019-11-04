'Odd-Even' in Delhi from today: Prohibition dates, time, rules, who are exempted

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme will begin from 8 am in Delhi from today. Today non-transport four-wheeler vehicles ending with Odd digit registration will be prohibited.

This is the third time that the 'Odd-Even' scheme is being implemented in Delhi by Kejriwal-led AAP government. The scheme will remain in force till November 15. Compared to the previous two times, this time fine has been doubled from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4000, while personal CNG vehicles will not be exempt

Under the scheme, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be prohibited on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the first week (November 4-10), which ends on November 9. Similarly, vehicles with registration number ending with even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be prohibited on Tuesday Thursday and Saturday in the first week. In the second week between November 11 - 15, Odd number vehicles will be banned on Tuesday and Thursday while even on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 200 teams for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme. The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

[Vehicles carrying school children exempted from odd-even rule: Kejriwal]

"We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said.

According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them. Two-hundred traffic points have been identified to implement the scheme which is being done in coordination with the transport department.

Odd-Even dates of prohibition and other important rules:

Dates of the prohibition on vehicles with Odd last digit in the registration number: November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14

Dates of the prohibition on vehicles with Even last digit in the registration number: November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15

Vehicles carrying school children and two-wheelers will be exempted during the odd-even.

Commercial vehicles are exempt from Odd-Even-scheme.

The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Electric vehicles are exempted from schemes.

Vehicles carrying school children are exempted.

Cars driven by women alone will not be fined.

Cars driven by women with all women co-passengers will not be fined.

There will be no exemption for the vehicles of Delhi government ministers and the chief minister.

Cab aggregators Uber and Old will deactivate surge pricing.

Privately owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted this time.

The Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, will remain closed from November 5 to 14.