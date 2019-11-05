Odd-even day 2: As Delhi air quality still in 'severe' category, Modi chairs meeting

Transport minister monitors implementation of Odd-even scheme:

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot monitored its implementation and said he is happy to see odd-numbered vehicles on the city roads. The transport minister visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the road rationing scheme that allows vehicles with odd and even number plates to ply on alternate days.

"#OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads," Gahlot said in a tweet. In another tweet, the transport minister said, "We all should encourage car pooling/sharing."

First day was 'successful', says Kejriwal:

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the exercise on the first day was "successful" as 15 lakh cars were off the roads. As many as 259 violaters were on Monday fined Rs 4,000 including BJP leader Vijay Goel who, in a "symbolic protest", drove his odd number SUV from his residence at Ashoka Road to Janpath.

His party has termed the scheme as an "election stunt" by the AAP government which was causing harassment to the people. Two thousand civil defence volunteers, 465 teams of the Delhi traffic police, revenue and transport departments were deployed yesterday. The scheme will end of November 15.

Day 1 sees 259 challans issued across National Capital:

As many as 259 violaters were fined Rs 4,000 including BJP leader Vijay Goel who, in a "symbolic protest", drove his odd number SUV from his residence at Ashoka Road to Janpath. His party has termed the scheme as an "election stunt" by the AAP government which was causing harassment to the people.

AQI still in 'severe' category

The air quality index in Delhi moved from 'severe' to "very poor" category on Monday. An increase in wind speed helped slightly reduce the deadly haze that has choked Delhi residents for about a week, news agency PTI reported. A day after pollution levels rose to a three-year high, Delhi's air quality index at 4 pm on Monday was 407. It dipped further and at 8.30 pm the AQI stood at 370 (very poor category).

Modi chairs meeting

"PM chaired a meeting in which the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India was discussed. PM also reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.