Odd-even car scheme back in Delhi post Diwali from November 4-15: Kejriwal

No need for it right now: Nitin Gadkari

Just minutes after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be reintroduced in the capital to combat pollution, union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari said there was no need for it right now.

"There is no need for it now....in next 2 years, Delhi will be pollution free. It's their decision, let them do whatever," Gadkari said.

what is Odd-even scheme

The odd-even rule will be implemented for five days beginning November 3-15 and would be put into effect between 8 am to 8 pm.

Private vehicles with odd registration numbers will be allowed on the road on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Vehicles with even numbers will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Nothing has been finalised about Sundays yet.

This rule will not be applicable on emergency vehicles like PCR vans, fire tenders and ambulances, and on public transports like CNG-driven buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws.

The odd-even scheme, an effort to control the pollution levels in the capital, was introduced in Delhi in 2016.

Why is a big step in fight against pollution

The odd-even scheme was not a magic wand but it can definitely solve the problem of air pollution in one stroke. However, it was a significant first step as it sends out the message that the government alone cannot handle this serious challenge and that it requires the mass participation of citizens in more ways than one, with each one contributing her or his bit to reducing the carbon footprint.

Delhi worst affected

In 2014, a global study on air quality trends by the World Health Organisation had declared Delhi the most polluted city in the world. Since then, the Centre, states and courts have taken several steps to arrest pollution in the city.

Reportedly, Kejriwal had said that the air pollution, especially the particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) in Delhi city has dropped by over 25 per cent in the last four years.

The Delhi CM cited the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and mentioned that between 2012 and 2014, the annual average PM 2.5 concentration was 154, which dropped to 115 between 2016 and 2018.

Image Courtesy: PTI Photos