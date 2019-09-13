Odd-even car scheme back in Delhi post Diwali from November 4-15: Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 13: The odd-even rule will be back in Delhi from November 4-15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. The government believes that odd-even will help in cutting down pollution emanating from vehicles by 50 percent.

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is one state which has been able to check on air pollution in the past few years.

"In November, when stubble burning from the neighbouring states make Delhi a gas chamber. Although the Punjab and the Delhi governments work together to tackle the issue, we cannot sit still this continues to happen," Kejriwal said.

The odd-even scheme is a part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), emergency measures implemented in phases to combat air pollution.

Odd-even scheme

The odd-even rule will be implemented for five days beginning November 3-15 and would be put into effect between 8 am to 8 pm.

Private vehicles with odd registration numbers will be allowed on the road on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Vehicles with even numbers will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Nothing has been finalised about Sundays yet.

This rule will not be applicable on emergency vehicles like PCR vans, fire tenders and ambulances, and on public transports like CNG-driven buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws.

The odd-even scheme, an effort to control the pollution levels in the capital, was introduced in Delhi in 2016.

Delhi worst affected

In 2014, a global study on air quality trends by the World Health Organisation had declared Delhi the most polluted city in the world. Since then, the Centre, states and courts have taken several steps to arrest pollution in the city.

Reportedly, Kejriwal mentioned that the air pollution, especially the particulate matter of 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) in Delhi has dropped by over 25 per cent in the last four years.

The Delhi CM cited the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and mentioned that between 2012 and 2014, the annual average PM 2.5 concentration was 154, which dropped to 115 between 2016 and 2018.