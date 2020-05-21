Objects of archaeological importance, ancient idols found near Ram Temple construction site

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 21: Ever since the first phase of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which started on May 11, many objects have been discovered during excavation, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said.

VHP, spokesperson, Vinod Bansal said that the objects such as flowers made of stone, Kalash, Dorjamb and Kalash were found. In addition to this a 5 feet Shiva Linga, 7 pillars of black touchstone, broken idols of Gods and 5 pillars of red sandstone have also been found.

In a tweet, Bansal said that the work was progressing at a slow pace, due to the restrictions. We will provide you with updates regularly, the VHP spokesperson also said.

It may be recalled that K K Mohammad, the former Regional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India had said in 2018 that while carrying out an extensive survey at Ayodhya, the team had found brick foundations, which supported the pillars of a pre-existing temple.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had allowed construction activity to resume during the lockdown. Following this metal barricades erected around the makeshift temple and the CRPF camp site were removed and the site levelling work commenced.

Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya begins

The construction was made possible after the Supreme Court gave its final judgment in which it ordered that the disputed land of 2.77 acres be handed over to a trust created by the government to build the Ram Temple.