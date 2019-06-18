Oath taking gaffe: Sunny Deol says he will 'withhold' sovereignty instead of 'upholding' it

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 18: First time Member of Lok Sabha Sunny Deol, who won election from Punjab's Gurdaspur, made a minor mistake today while taking oath in Parliament, but he immediately corrected himself.

Instead of saying "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country", the BJP MP reportedly said "withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country". He, however, quickly rectified himslef and said it correctly.

Newly elected members of the Lok Sabha continued to take oath on the second day today. Members from Rajasthan, Sikkim, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states took the oath. Notable among them were BJP's Om Birla, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Sunny Deol, Congress' Karti Chidambaram and Manish Tewari, DMK leaders A Raja, and Kanimozhi, and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM.

The members took oath in English, Hindi, as well as regional languages including Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, Nepali and Oriya. Pro-tem speaker Dr Virendra Kumar administered the oath. The oath-taking is underway.

Yesterday, Prime Minister and Leader of the House Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other Union Ministers and members took the oath during the first session of newly elected 17th Lok Sabha.