NYT refers Pulwama terror attack as 'explosion', Twitterati ask was '9/11 just a plane crash?'

New Delhi, Mar 12: Twitterati wasn't happy with the New York Times for calling Pulwama attack an 'explosion' and tweeting wrong spelling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Headlined In India's Election Season, a Bombing Interrupts Modi's Slump and authored by Jeffrey Gettleman, Vindu Goel and Maria Abi-Habib, The New York Times article was about how the 14 February Pulwama terror attack came at a time when questions related to rising unemployment, agrarian crisis and a slow economic were making the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party vulnerable ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

The NYT had tweeted: After an explosion in Kashmir and weeks of brinkmanship with Pakistan, many Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Narandra Modi as elections approach".

Twitterati was livid at the fact that NYT chose to use words like 'explosion' and 'bombing' to describe a serious terrorist suicide attack which saw escalation in India-Pakistan hostilities.

However, after the backlash, NYT had deleted the tweet. The article was reshared with an equally tone-deaf insensitive headline.

It still referred to it as 'bombing' even though it was terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror organisation thriving on Pakistani soil.

The Indian social media users responded angrily to the twitter post, which was later corrected but the word explosion in relation to Pulwama suicide attack remained.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

In bizarre, Orwellian language, the NYT's editors describe a terrorist attack in India as an "explosion" (was it a gas cylinder?) and later quietly change it to "bombing" without correction or explanation pic.twitter.com/7RKNst1UJ6 — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) March 12, 2019

So for @nytimesworld #Pulwama was an just an explosion! And of course 9/11 must have been just a plane crash.... https://t.co/4JfzNkDMYq — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 12, 2019

If Pulwama Attack is just an explosion then 9/11 is just accident made by drunk pilot. — BHARATH KN (@BharathRF) March 12, 2019

Suicide terrorist who killed 40 humans ....is rather more than an explosion.

Tell us @nytimes , is a prerequisite to calling it a terror attack is white people dead ? https://t.co/8lrSOmlRVg — Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 12, 2019

if pulwama was an explosion, 9/11 was a plane crash? it's very insensitive of NYT to make light of the losses we suffer from islamic terrorism! — vivek singh (@vivekbabaji) March 11, 2019

If the incident in Pulwama was just an explosion, then 9/11 was a plane crash. My condolences to the Al-Qaeda workers who lost their precious lives just because of a stupid building. — Sanjay Gautam (@Sanjayg551) March 11, 2019