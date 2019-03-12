  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 12: Twitterati wasn't happy with the New York Times for calling Pulwama attack an 'explosion' and tweeting wrong spelling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Headlined In India's Election Season, a Bombing Interrupts Modi's Slump and authored by Jeffrey Gettleman, Vindu Goel and Maria Abi-Habib, The New York Times article was about how the 14 February Pulwama terror attack came at a time when questions related to rising unemployment, agrarian crisis and a slow economic were making the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party vulnerable ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

    NYT refers Pulwama terror attack as explosion, Twitterati ask was 9/11 just a plane crash?

    The NYT had tweeted: After an explosion in Kashmir and weeks of brinkmanship with Pakistan, many Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Narandra Modi as elections approach".

    Also Read | Pulwama avenged: From electrician to top terrorist, what we know about Mudasir Ahmed Khan

    Twitterati was livid at the fact that NYT chose to use words like 'explosion' and 'bombing' to describe a serious terrorist suicide attack which saw escalation in India-Pakistan hostilities.

    However, after the backlash, NYT had deleted the tweet. The article was reshared with an equally tone-deaf insensitive headline.

    It still referred to it as 'bombing' even though it was terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror organisation thriving on Pakistani soil.

    The Indian social media users responded angrily to the twitter post, which was later corrected but the word explosion in relation to Pulwama suicide attack remained.

    Here's how Twitterati reacted:

     

    Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
