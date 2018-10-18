NYT journalist on way to Sabarimala temple stopped by protesters

Sabarimala, Oct 18: Two journalists of the New York Times, who managed to climb up the pathway to reach the famed Sabarimala temple, were forced go back following a massive protest by devotees who are protesting against the Supreme Court verdict.

Journalist Suhasini Raj reportedly working with New York Times, on her way to the #SabarimalaTemple, returned midway after being stopped by protesters. Police say, 'when she reached Marakoottam, she decided to come back after seeing the crowd. Police was ready to take her'

#Visuals from #Kerala: Journalist Suhasini Raj reportedly working with New York Times, on her way to #SabarimalaTemple, returned midway after being stopped by protesters today.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Suhasini Raj, who was stopped from going to the temple by protesters, lauds Kerala Police. "I was given an escort by Kerala Police, they had done a fantastic job. During my trek, we encountered protesters who were against my presence there. They pelted stones at us. Kerala Police protected me. They were ready to call in additional forces, but I decided against it and called off my trek to Sabarimala. When I was brought back to the police station, I was offered medical help and now I have been given a police escort to Kochi," she says.

IGP Thiruvananthapuram range, said, " We'll give protection to everybody going up. It's our job, to give protection to all pilgrims. We'll put more manpower&secure all routes.She(journalist Suhasini Raj reportedly working with New York Times)wasn't forced to come back, she came back."