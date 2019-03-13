NYAY: The Congress slogan for the Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, Mar 13: The minimum income guarantee scheme of the Congress would be called NYAY. The name was given by Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee that was held on Tuesday at Ahmedabad.

Rahul Gandhi had first made a mention about NYAY (Nyunatam Aamdani Yojana) during a meeting in Chhattisgarh. The Congress would use NYAY as its main campaign point during the Lok Sabha election.

This would focus on highlighting the rising unemployment during the NDA regime. During his speech in Gujarat on Tuesday, he specifically made a mention about the lack of employment opportunities and said that this has been the highest in the past 45 years.

He went on to add that the high rate of unemployment was owing to demonetisation and the faulty implementation of GST.

On Tuesday Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who addressed her maiden election rally asked what happened to the Rs 15 lakh that was promised to every Indian. Addressing the Jan Sankalp rally at Gandhinagar, Narendra Modi's home turf, she said you have to think what this election means. You have to ask what is your role. You are deciding the future.

What is important here is how are we going to progress. Who will work for the farmers and who will work for the safety of women, she asked.

While remembering Mahatma Gandhi, she said whatever is happening in the country is sad. The upcoming election would be an important poll for the country.

She further asked where are the two crore jobs that were promised by the BJP. She further said that every voter's vote is their weapon. She also said that there was no need to raise unimportant issues.

The country was made on the foundation of love, but what is happening today is sad. The country was made on the foundation of love, brotherhood and harmony, she also added. I am saddened by what is happening in India today, she further said.

She said that issues that need to be raised are those which are important for you and how you can move forward. How will the youth get jobs and how will women feel safe. What is being done for the farmers. These are the issues that need to be raised during the elections, she also added.