    NYAY money will come from pockets of ‘chor’ businessmen you shielded: Rahul to Modi

    By
    |

    Dispur, Apr 03: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying money for the grand old party's proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of the "thieves" he shielded.

    Addressing an election rally in Golaghat, Rahul said that the money for NYAY will come from the pockets of all the businessmen they shielded.

    " Its time to turn the narrative of this country towards the truth. Earlier the slogan was 'Acche Din' but now it is, 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'," he added.

    Claiming that India was witnessing its worst unemployment scenario, Rahul said that the Congress will ensure facilities for youths to start own businesses.

    "Congress, if voted to power, will not allow Citizenship Amendment Bill," Rahul Gandhi said.

    He also said that the party will restore special status of northeastern states, and bring in industrial policy to make the region a manufacturing hub.

    Launching a direct attack on Congress for its minimum guarantee scheme for the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Congress remembers poor only during elections.

    The NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme - announced recently by Congress President Rahul Gandhi - guarantees Rs 6,000 per month for the poor.

    Rahul Gandhi has said that the NYAY scheme will benefit poorest 20% families of the country and the Congress will implement this scheme if it wins the Lok Sabha election. Dubbing NYAY a "revolutionary" scheme, the Congress president had said that it "will change the face of India".

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
