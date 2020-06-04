NxtGen Infinite offers its highly secure InfiniteVault application for free to all

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: NxtGen Infinite Datacenter has decided to offer its highly secure file store and share-InfiniteVault application for free to all.

Rajgopal A S, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at NxtGen Infinite Datacenter said, "we decided to offer our highly secure file store & share - InfiniteVault application for free to all, made in India and hosted in India at our Datacenters.'

This is a far superior alternative to Wetransfer. InfiniteVault is encrypted, offers 5GB of free storage to store any digital content at no cost. Users have an option to increase storage depending on their needs. The enterprise version has millions of users and offers end-point back-up for mobile, tablet, desktop into the cloud by syncing all devices to NxtGen's Exa-byte scale cloud storage, Rajgopal also said.

NxtGen Infinite Vault acts as a secure vault to store all your critical enterprise documents. Employees can access and share documents from any computing device such as a laptop, tablet or mobile phone, or through a third-party computer, using a secure browser. Flexibility in deployment is one of the key aspects of Infinite Vault. Enterprises can choose to have hosted, on-premise or hybrid models depending on their compliance requirements. Common files can be shared between departments in your organisation by allowing only the required users to access the relevant files. Native clients for iOS and Android can access and share files on the move with the help of Infinite Vault.

Infinite Vault provides complete control to the IT administrator of an enterprise to set folder access permissions and monitor the files shared between users. There is a group-level policy in place to grant/ revoke access to specific groups of people. You can implement sharing restrictions with the ability to protect important data with a password. What's more, you get AES 256-bit encryption for data in transit and at rest, as well as a complete activity log to track what has been shared during a given time period.

Key advantages:

You can choose to deploy Infinite Vault on a hosted or on-premise model. On a hosted model, the server is dedicated solely for a specific enterprise only.

Infinite Vault integrates with your active directory for authentication and SSO. It can also integrate with your existing document management systems like SharePoint.