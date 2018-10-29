New Delhi, Oct 29: Is some kind of deal going on in Sri Lanka with crisis in the island country Lanka continues. But as far as number in 225-member Parliament is concerned, it is still with ousted Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe who has the support of more members of Parliament that the political party of newly sworn in Prime Minister Rajapaksa.

United National Party (UNP), the political party of Ranil Wickremesinghe, has 106 seats in Parliament which is short of majority of just seven seats in Parliament and but has the support of many other political parties while the alliance led by Prime Minister Rajapaksa has 98 members in Parliament. Marxist J V Party has six members in Parliament while Tamil National Alliance has 16 members in Parliament. Both these political parties are keeping silent over the development in the country.

Also Read | Sri Lanka: Sirisena says Wickremasinghe was taking service to nation as fun game

So if these two political parties change their support the number may tilt to the other side. This is a very delicate matter in terms of diplomacy, so India is treading very cautiously. The official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka. As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected. We will continue to extend our developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka."

But Speaker Karu Jaisurya's recognition to Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister of the country has questioned the decision of Sirisena. The Speaker said that Wickremesinghe got the mandate for good governance and strengthening the democracy in the country. He also questioned the decision of Sirisena to keep Parliament suspended. Experts say that this has been an attempt to give Rajapaksa some time to manage number to prove his majority in Parliament. Reports have started coming that leaders are changing side as UNP MP Wadibel Suresh has reportedly switched side to Rajapaksa from Wickremesinghe. He is the second MP who has switched side.

Also Read | In inaugural statement as new Lankan PM, Rajapaksa calls for snap parliamentary polls

Strategic experts say that sacking of Wickremesinghe immediately after his return from India raises doubt about the intent of Sri Lankan President but in the present situation, India needs to play very wisely on this matter. But it must press from the right democratic process to be resumed in the country.