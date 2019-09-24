  • search
    Nude party in Goa: Police begin probe

    Panaji, Sep 24: Goa police began a probe after the appearance of a poster on social media announcing a "nude party" in north Goa, an official said.

    The official said police had activated its informant network to find out details of what the poster claimed was a "private Goa party".

    While the poster mentions three roads in North Goa district where the party is likely to happen, it has not given a detailed address nor a date, the official said.

    The poster informed that "10-15 foreigners" and "more than 10 Indian girls" will take part.

    "We will not allow any nude party to happen in the state," the police asserted. Meanwhile, Goa Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar must immediately intervene and ensure such parties do not take place.

