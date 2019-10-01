Nude party in Goa: Bihar dropout Techie who planned 'hoax event' arrested

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Oct 01: Goa Police investigating the circulation of posters advertising hosting of a 'nude party' in a Goa, said no such event was on the cards and that was a scam. The person behind is the techie dropout who was short of money.

According to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar Singh, the accused identified as Armaan Mehta a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, had planned to swindle money from people wanting to attend the fictitious event by charging them a pre-event fee.

The official said police had activated its informant network to find out details of what the poster claimed was a "private Goa party".

Mehta was arrested after a multi-state chase by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said to a leading daily,"He downloaded a few pictures from the Internet and edited them using a mobile app. His plan was to create a sensation and cheat his prospective customers. When he started getting a huge number of calls from India and abroad including Dubai, he got panicky and switched off his phone.''

Singh said that Mehta was a Bachelor of Computer Applications dropout and was involved in the business of events and party organising in the national capital for some years.

While the poster mentions three roads in North Goa district where the party is likely to happen, it had not given a detailed address nor a date, the official said.

The poster informed that "10-15 foreigners" and "more than 10 Indian girls" will take part.

Earlier on Monday, Police launched investigation into the source of the poster titled 'Private Goa Party'. It mentioned the venue as Morjim-Ashwem road, Gawdewada Road, in Pernem town.

Meanwhile, Mehta has been booked under section 67 of the IT Act and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act.