  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nuclear-capable missile Prithvi II successfully test-fired in Odisha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: Strategic Forces Command (SFC) carried out successful night-firing test of a nuclear-capable missile Prithvi-II off the coast of Odisha on Thursday.

    Nuclear-capable missile Prithvi II successfully test-fired in Odisha
    Image for representation

    The trial of the surface-to-surface missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from Launch Complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, near here, at around 8.30 pm, sources said.

    [How India's BMD program forced Pakistan to develop 'MIRV capable' Ababeel missile]

    Prithvi-II was also successfully test-fired at night on February 21, 2018 from the ITR at Chandipur.

    The missile was randomly chosen from the production stock and the entire launch activity was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of the Army and monitored by the scientists of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) as part of a training exercise.

    All the strategic missiles of the country are controlled by the Tri-Services SFC.

    On November 21, 2016, two missiles were successfully test-fired in the salvo mode from the same base.

    Inducted into the armory of the Indian defence forces in 2003, the nine-metre-tall, single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi is the first missile to have been developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

    More INDIAN ARMY News

    Read more about:

    indian army ballistic missile odisha

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 22:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue