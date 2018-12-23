Nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-4 test fired off Odisha coast

Bhubaneshwar, Dec 23: Ballistic missile Agni-IV was on Sunday test fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. The nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile was test fired from launchpad number 4 of the integrated test range.

Agni-4 is a two-stage missile with 4000-km strike range. The two-stage solid-propelled, surface-to-surface ballistic missile is designed to carry a 1-tonne payload. Agni-IV missile is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation on board computer and distributed architecture. It has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances.

Today's test firing was 7th trial of the indigenously developed Agni-IV missile. The 6th trial was carried out in July this year. Agni 4 was first test fired on 20 January 2014. The missile includes indigenously developed ring laser gyro and composite rocket motor. The two stage Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) can carry a nuclear warhead.

On December 10, ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. It was the seventh test launch of Agni-V missile. The indigenously developed nuclear-capable Agni-5 has a strike range of 5000 km. Agni-5 is a three stage missile and is 17 metre tall and 2 metre wide. It is capable of carrying 1.5 tonne of nuclear warheads.

Agni series has five missiles with varying strike capabilities and ranges. Agni 1 is a single stage solid fuel missile with a range of 1250 kms while Agni 2, an improvement of Agni 1, is a two-stage missile capable of striking targets 2000 kms away. Agni 3, a two-stage ballistic missile, is believed to have a range of 3,500 kms while Agni 4 can hit targets 4,000 kms away. All the missiles in the Agni series are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.