NTRO recruitment 2019: Apply for 129 Technical Assistant posts

India

New Delhi, Mar 07: National Technical Research Organization (NTRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 127 vacancies. The candidate who is looking for Technical Assistant can apply online application on or before 04-04-2019.

The candidates appointed as Technical Assistant are liable to serve throughout the territory of India and outside India. They shall be liable to field service, inciuding service on sea platform, in respect of such work as may be approved by the organization in public interest.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Diploma, Degree or equivalent from a recognized Institute.Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Selection Process: Selection on the basis of Computer Based Exam.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 15.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 04.04.2019

Click here for notification

Click here to apply