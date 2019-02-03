NTA CMAT GPAT result 2019 date announced, how to download

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: The NTA CMAT GPAT result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year 60,000 candidates appeared for CMAT, while 40,000 took the GPAT exam. The results are expected to be declared on February 5 2019. The exams were held in 84 cities on January 28 2019. The results once declared will be available on ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in.

How to check NTA CMAT GPAT results 2019:

Go to ntacmat.nic.in , ntagpat.nic.in

, Click on download results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout