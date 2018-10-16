India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
NSUI president quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 16:  National president of NSUI, student-wing of the Congress party, Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said Tuesday.

    NSUI President Fairoz Khan. Courtesy: @Fairoz_JK
    NSUI President Fairoz Khan. Courtesy: @Fairoz_JK

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI. Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.

    The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.

    The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also lodged a complaint against him in the Parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life.

    PTI 

