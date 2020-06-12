  • search
    NSCN (IM) terror funding case: Charges filed against two

    New Delhi, June 11: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a terror funding case involving the NSCN (IM).

    NSCN (IM) terror funding case: Charges filed against two

    The two persons charged are Alemla Jamir and Masasasong. The case relates to the recovery of Rs 72 lakh in cash by the Special Cell of the Delhi police. The case was later handed over to the NIA.

    NIA charges two in Bihar fake currency case

    The probe revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy and directly raised, collected and layered terror funds through a maze of bank accounts, business entities on behalf of terrorist group NSCN (IM).

    Jamir was helped by the other accused in extortion and also channelisation of terror funds in a bid to commit disruptive acs. During the probe several incriminating articles such as prohibited ammunition, wildlife articles, documents pertaining to the modus operandi of the group, drone, satellite phones and documents pertaining to land deals were seized. An amount of Rs 2.70 crore in cash was also seized by the NIA.

    Friday, June 12, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
