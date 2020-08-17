YouTube
    NSCN-IM demands fast tracking of Naga peace process

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) released a copy of the original 2015 framework agreement which stated that the Centre had agreed on sharing the sovereign power and provided for an enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful co-existence of the two entities.

    R N Ravi

    The NSCN-IM said after the Naga interlocutor R N Ravi created an imbroglio in the peace talk process that mandated a team of the Intelligence Bureau officials to fast track the communication and clear the pending issues.

    NSCN (IM) terror funding case: Charges filed against two

    It may be recalled that the Isaak Munivah faction had in 2015 signed a framework agreement in the presence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to end the decades-old Naga issue. Ravi had signed the agreement on behalf of the Centre. The group is now demanding the removal of Ravi accusing him of tweaking the agreement to mislead the other Naga groups.

    "NSCN has been talking to Ravi as Interlocutor and not as Governor. But since Ravi created imbroglio in the talk process, the PM give mandate to continue the talk to a team of IB as a Fast Track Channel for communication and clear the pending points in the competency. Once everything is clear the agreement will be at political level of the Prime Minister," the group said in a statement.

