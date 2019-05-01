NSA Doval’s son get ‘Z’ category security cover

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 01: Shaurya Doval, son of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, has been accorded a top "Z" category level security in view of potential threats to him, officials informed.

    10 BJP candidates, who are contesting elections from West Bengal, have also been accorded security by the Centre for a "limited period", the Home Ministry official added.

    Shaurya Doval
    Shaurya Doval Image courtesy: Twitter

    The officials told PTI that junior Doval has been "brought under the mobile security cover" of a central paramilitary force after a security perception report prepared by Central agencies claimed that he faced "threats from people inimical to his father and others".

    Post this report, the Union home ministry has ordered deployment of CISF commandos to guard Shaurya Doval (43) under the "Z" category of VIP cover and AK-47 wielding commandos will be guarding him everytime he moves in any part of the country.

    About 15-16 commands have been "detailed" for the security of Shaurya Doval, they said.
    Shaurya Doval heads the think-tank "India Foundation".

    India fully capable to act against terror: Ajit Doval

    NSA Doval enjoys the topmost category of "Z+" provided by the Central Industrial Security Force. Ajit Doval was brought under this security umbrella about four years ago.

    In a similar move, the government has accorded a "limited period" VIP security cover to a number of BJP candidates contesting the general elections in West Bengal.

    BJP candidates Aupam Hazra, contesting Lok Sabha polls from Jadavpur and Arjun Singh, who joined the party after deserting the TMC and is contesting from Barrackpore, have been given a "Y+" cover of central armed paramilitary commandos.

    Similarly, minister of state in the Union Cabinet and candidate from Durgapur, S S Ahluwalia, Cooch Behar candidate Nishit Pramanik, former IPS officer and Ghatal seat candidate Bharti Ghosh have been accorded the "Y+" cover that entails about 5-6 armed commandos. BJP leader Siddharth Shekhar Das has also been given the security.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 5:59 [IST]
