NSA Doval to stay on in J&K until August 15

New Delhi, Aug 12: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval will stay on in Jammu and Kashmir for some more time. He is expected to be in J&K until August 15.

Doval is in J&K since Monday and is overseeing the security arrangements in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped. He has been interacting with locals as well as security personnel.

The first big challenge for the security forces were the Friday prayers. No untoward incident was reported on Friday. The next challenge would be to ensure that Eid passes off peacefully. Curbs are likely to be relaxed further for Eid and more people from the Valley are expected to come out.

Doval has been travelling across J&K and is trying to get an understanding of the situation on the ground. He has been conveying to the public, the benefits of the Centre's move and has been advising them to work towards their future, instead of indulging in violence.

During his visit, the NSA has also met with security personnel. He has advised them to be accommodating and ensure that the public are not put to any sort of hardship. The key challenge would be to ensure that there are no excesses by the security forces in case of an aviation.

Several Intelligence Bureau reports have suggested that Pakistan would look to instigate the people, so that the security forces retaliate. This would give them an opportunity to take the matter to international forums and crib about excesses in Jammu and Kashmir.