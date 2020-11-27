Doval’s New India Doctrine: India will take the battle to where the threat originates

NSA Doval to represent India in trilateral with Maldives, Sri Lanka

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval will represent India in the trilateral between Maldives and Sri Lanka to be held today and tomorrow. The trilateral is being held after a gap of 6 years.

The meet to be held in Colombo will focus on maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

Sri Lanka is being represented by Major General Kamal Gunaratne and the Maldives by defence minister Mariya Didi. This is the fourth meeting of the three nations. The first trilateral took place in 2011 in Maldives, whose the second one in Sri Lanka in 2013. The third meeting was held in 2014 in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs, which made the announcement regarding the trilateral called it an effective platform for cooperation among the Indian Ocean countries. It will provide an "opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said.

The foreign ministry of Maldives said the it would see the discussion on the most pressing issues surrounding maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles are the observers and are expected to take part in the meet.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the increased presence of the Chinese in the Indian Ocean.